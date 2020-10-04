        <
          College football SP+ rankings after Week 5: Alabama surpasses Clemson for No. 2

          Who are the top 5 teams in college football? (3:33)

          Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer give their rankings for the top five teams in college football and take a look at some notable games in Week 6.

          10:00 AM ET

          Sometimes it's better not to play, apparently. Miami ranked 15th in last week's SP+ ratings and took a bye week before next Saturday's big game against Clemson. Of the teams ranked just above them...

          • UCF lost to No. 71 Tulsa

          • Texas lost to No. 45 TCU

          • Oklahoma lost to No. 41 Iowa State

          • North Carolina narrowly beat No. 58 Boston College

          • Auburn got absolutely walloped by No. 4 Georgia

          Combined with some slight shifts in the weighting of opponent adjustments, Miami was able to move up to ninth in this week's rankings without lifting a finger. Now that's efficiency.

          What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.

          SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing. That is important to remember. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.

          Here are the full numbers.

          (Note: UMass was added to the mix this week. I should have added them last week, but they slipped my attention with all of the other additions. Apologies to the Minutemen.)

          This week's movers

          With opponent- and conference-level adjustments getting a little stronger for some teams, and with a few programs hitting the four-game mark (which is generally where preseason projections start getting filtered out at a more rapid clip), we had a good amount of movement in the middle of the rankings.

          Moving up

          Eight teams moved up at least 12 spots from where they were last week.

          • Air Force (up 35 spots from 101st to 66th)

          • Army (up 21 spots from 72nd to 51st)

          • Georgia State (up 17 spots from 92nd to 75th)

          • Liberty (up 16 spots from 97th to 81st)

          • Wake Forest (up 13 spots from 93rd to 80th)

          • Georgia Southern (up 13 spots from 96th to 13th)

          • Appalachian State (up 12 spots from 42nd to 30th)

          • UAB (up 12 spots from 64th to 52nd)

          A lot of these teams are from the Sun Belt, which, as you might expect, has benefited significantly from the aforementioned conference-level adjustments with its strong showing against bigger leagues. And of course, Air Force's season debut was a nearly BYU-level knockout of Navy, which gave them a hefty boost.

          Moving down

          Six teams moved down at least 10 spots this week as well.

          • Baylor (down 18 spots from 21st to 39th)

          • Missouri (down 17 spots from 48th to 65th)

          • UCF (down 15 spots from 13th to 28th)

          • East Carolina (down 14 spots from 105th to 119th)

          • South Carolina (down 10 spots from 34th to 44th)

          • Texas A&M (down 10 spots from 19th to 29th)

          Baylor was a bit artificially high after destroying Kansas, and the Bears' underlying stats against West Virginia suggested they were a bit lucky to get the game to overtime. So they drop back near where they started the season. And three SEC teams that lost to higher-ranked foes by a combined 65 points all fell accordingly.

          The SEC's hierarchy seems to be establishing itself

          Two weeks in, we're basically looking at four well-defined tiers within the league.

          Tier 1 (SP+ rating of 21 to 29)
          2. Alabama (28.5)
          4. Georgia (25.6)
          8. Florida (21.0)

          SP+ is a little slow to warm on Florida for reasons I will explore on Monday, but the Gators are still a few steps ahead of the rest of the pack at the moment.

          Tier 2 (10 to 15)
          15. Auburn (14.9)
          20. LSU (13.7)
          22. Tennessee (13.6)
          29. Texas A&M (10.3)

          Auburn and LSU have each looked fine once and bad once, Tennessee regained the ground it lost with last week's narrow win over South Carolina, and Texas A&M is ... moving in the wrong direction pretty quickly.

          Tier 3 (5 to 7)
          42. Kentucky (6.6)
          44. South Carolina (6.1)
          45. Ole Miss (5.9)
          47. Mississippi State (5.4)

          Kentucky and Ole Miss played a wonderfully nip-and-tuck game on Saturday that suggested they are indeed on even ground, while Mississippi State has beaten a second-tier team and lost to a fourth-tier team. Ahh, the Mike Leach Experience.

          Tier 4 (below 1)
          65. Missouri (0.2)
          68. Arkansas (-0.7)
          115. Vanderbilt (-12.7)

          If we're being honest, Vandy's in a fifth tier to itself, but that seems mean, so we'll go with this.