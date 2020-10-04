Wisconsin starting quarterback Jack Coan sustained a foot injury at Saturday's practice and did not participate Sunday, a team official confirmed to ESPN.

Coan will undergo surgery and miss at least several weeks, according to a report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Wisconsin is set to open the fall season Oct. 24 at home against Illinois, before visiting Nebraska on Oct. 31. Badgers coach Paul Chryst will address Coan's status Monday.

Coan, a senior, was set to enter his second season as Wisconsin's starter. In 2019, he completed a team-record 236 passes for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. Coan ranked seventh nationally in completion percentage (69.6%) and led Wisconsin to a Big Ten West Division title and a Rose Bowl appearance. He's 12-6 as Wisconsin's starter and ranks third in team history in both career completion percentage (68%) and career passing efficiency (144.7 rating).

Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz, who backed up Coan in 2019, likely would replace Coan if the senior misses significant time. Mertz is considered the most decorated quarterback recruit in team history; ESPN rated him as the nation's top pocket-passing quarterback and No. 21 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class.

Mertz, a native of Overland Park, Kansas, completed 9 of 10 passes for 73 yards in two games last season.