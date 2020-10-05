Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus but has so far been asymptomatic other than a lack of energy.

Bowden, 90, told ESPN on Monday that he probably contracted the coronavirus while he was hospitalized last month for an infection in his leg. He tested positive for the virus last week and plans to be tested again.

"I don't have much energy," Bowden said. "Other than that, nothing else has changed."

Bowden, who retired as Florida State's coach after the 2009 season, guided the Seminoles to two national championships and 12 ACC titles.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006 after compiling a 377-129-4 record while coaching at Howard (now Samford), West Virginia and Florida State.