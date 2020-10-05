Oregon Ducks cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has reversed course and will play this fall, after previously announcing he would opt out of the 2020 season.

The news comes a day after Rose Bowl MVP Brady Breeze became the fourth member of the Ducks' secondary to opt out of the season, joining Thomas Graham, Jevon Holland and until Monday, Lenoir.

Lenoir was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2019 and has started 27 consecutive games. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound senior has recorded 124 tackles, five interceptions, 26 passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during his Oregon career.

He tweeted "UNFINISHED BUSINESS 'Im Not Leaving' #GoDucks," on Monday.

No. 12 Oregon is widely considered the Pac-12 favorite, but it will also be without Outland Trophy winner LT Penei Sewell, Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 2-ranked NFL prospect, who also opted out of the season to focus on the draft.

The Ducks begin a seven-game Pac-12 season Nov. 7 at Stanford.