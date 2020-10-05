LSU defensive lineman Glen Logan will be back in the starting lineup this Saturday against Missouri, coach Ed Orgeron said.

Logan, who started 11 games during LSU's championship season last year, was held out of the first two games this year for undisclosed reasons. The 339-pound senior was voted Third Team Preseason All-SEC by coaches in September.

Orgeron also said that starting offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal could return to action after missing last Saturday's game due to an injury.

But it wasn't all good personnel news that Orgeron delivered as he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Left guard and Second Team Preseason All-SEC selection Ed Ingram is "questionable" to play against Missouri, Orgeron said.

Ingram started three games last year.

Orgeron said it's possible that Joseph Evans, who transitioned from offensive to defensive line this season, could return to take Ingram's spot at guard.

LSU, which lost its season-opening game against Mississippi State, bounced back to beat Vanderbilt 41-7 on Saturday.

The defending champion Tigers host Missouri this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.