Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

Sumlin, 56, received the result following a recent round of testing of Arizona's athletic department staff. He has entered self-isolation and is currently not experiencing any symptoms. Arizona immediately initiated contact tracing and determined that Sumlin's positive test is not related to any team activities or close contacts within the football program.

"My family and I have been aggressive in our efforts to remain safe and healthy throughout the past seven months," Sumlin said in a prepared statement. "My positive test result, while a shock, is a stark reminder of how we must all remain vigilant in our focus on hand washing, physical distancing and face coverings. I am feeling well and will be engaged in our ramp-up activities on a virtual basis until I complete the isolation protocol. I look forward to being back on field in time to begin preparing for the season."

Arizona is set to open preseason camp Friday. The Wildcats open the fall season Nov. 7 at Utah.

Sumlin is entering his third season at Arizona with a record of 9-15. Florida State coach Mike Norvell, Toledo's Jason Candle and Arkansas State's Blake Anderson have also tested positive for COVID-19. All have since recovered and resumed their normal activities.