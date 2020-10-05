LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says reserve running back Kavosiey Smoke is out "a couple of weeks'' after breaking a rib during Saturday's overtime home loss to Mississippi.

Smoke was not listed on the Wildcats' depth chart for Saturday's Southeastern Conference home game against Mississippi State (1-1, 1-1). Stoops revealed during his weekly news conference that the sophomore was injured on a horse-collar tackle.

Stoops added, "We'll see how the pain goes" in determining the length of Smoke's absence.

Smoke rushed five times for 29 yards before halftime, including a 19-yard run to the Rebels' 6 to set up the Wildcats' first touchdown, but did not return in the 42-41 loss.

Known for his explosives, Smoke is Kentucky's No. 4 rusher with 91 yards and a TD on 12 carries for the Wildcats (0-2, 0-2 SEC).