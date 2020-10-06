Cal standout cornerback Camryn Bynum is opting back in for the 2020 season, he announced Monday.

Bynum, a fifth-year-senior, announced Sept. 6 that he would skip his final season of eligibility and begin preparing for the NFL draft. The Pac-12 had postponed its fall season, but would reinstate the season Sept. 24.

Bynum has started all 38 games at cornerback the past three seasons, recording 169 tackles, six tackles for loss, five interceptions and 27 pass breakups in his career. Last season, he posted career highs in tackles (63) and tackles for loss (3), while adding nine pass breakups and earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors.

He sustained a knee injury during spring practice in March and underwent surgery shortly before Cal shut down activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bynum appears at No. 10 on Todd McShay's cornerback rankings for the 2021 NFL draft.