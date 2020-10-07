The LSU-Missouri football game scheduled for Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will move to Columbia, Missouri, because of Hurricane Delta bearing down on the state of Louisiana, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Kickoff for the game was originally scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, but it has been moved up to noon ET at Missouri's Faurot Field, sources told ESPN.

SEC associate commissioner Herb Vincent said in a statement that a final decision on the status of the game was expected to be announced Wednesday morning. LSU athletic officials said Tuesday they were closely monitoring Hurricane Delta and were in communication with the SEC and Missouri officials "on contingency plans should they become necessary."

The Baton Rouge Advocate first reported Tuesday that the game was expected to be relocated from Tiger Stadium to Faurot Field.

Hurricanes and other storm issues have impacted several LSU games over the years, most recently Hurricane Harvey's forcing the 2017 season opener between LSU and BYU to move from Houston's NRG Stadium to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. In 2016, the Florida-LSU game originally scheduled to be played in Gainesville, Florida, was moved to Baton Rouge a month later because of Hurricane Matthew.