Florida State coaching great Bobby Bowden, 90, was admitted to the hospital Tuesday as he undergoes treatment for COVID-19.

Bowden's wife, Ann, told the Tallahassee Democrat that her husband was taken by ambulance to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare because of fatigue and was scheduled to undergo tests.

"I feel sure he's going to be OK," Ann Bowden said. "I am very positive. I am not an alarmist. He hasn't been getting around much at all due to his leg; it has been pretty painful. He sleeps much of the day."

Bowden had been released from the same facility just last week after undergoing treatment for a leg infection.

Bowden told the Democrat on Monday that he had not exhibited any symptoms associated with COVID-19 after being informed Sunday that he had tested positive.

Also Tuesday, Florida State said university president John Thrasher has tested positive for the virus, and he is isolating at home with his wife, who also has tested positive.

The university said Thrasher received his test result Tuesday after his wife, Jean, was tested due to unrelated medical treatment. The statement said both are feeling well. Thrasher had attended last Saturday's football game against Jacksonville State.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.