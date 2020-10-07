Georgia Southern's football game against Appalachian State, originally scheduled Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium, has been postponed and rescheduled for Dec. 12, the schools announced Wednesday.

Georgia Southern said the move was to "help with student-athlete safety and welfare within the Mountaineers' football program." Appalachian State had put a halt to all football activities after an outbreak of the coronavirus last month.

The Mountaineers' Oct. 7 game against Louisiana had already been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests at Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers have not held practice since before a Sept. 26 game against Campbell. According to the university, all active COVID-19 cases are recovering in isolation, and close contacts identified through contact tracing are in quarantine.

Last week, Appalachian State chancellor Sheri Everts sent a message to the Appalachian State community announcing the death of one student due to COVID-19 complications.