Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin is asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19 and expects to consult with his doctor this week before solidifying a plan for when he can return to in-person coaching duties.

"It's unfortunate, but we'll see where we are at the end of the week," Sumlin said in a video press conference. "From a timeline standpoint, I was tested last week but it wasn't confirmed until this weekend. So, it's about a week into this thing. I don't have symptoms. Neither does my son."

Sumlin continues to lead team meetings over video conferencing, but isn't expected to be present when the team starts training camp Friday. He said he will meet with the coordinators Wednesday to script how preseason practices will be structured.

Sumlin is not sure where he contracted the virus.

"The lesson is this thing is serious and no matter what precautions you have, you have to be extremely aggressive about your protection, about your health and as well as others," he said. "Hey listen, I'm not the only one that this has happened to, even though I've been really vigilant about what's happened. I've been fortunate over the last week about symptoms and being asymptomatic and so is my son.

"So, if there's anything that's good out of it, it's become that. You cannot be too careful. You just can't."

Arizona opens the season Nov. 7 at Utah. In the official media poll released Wednesday, Arizona was predicted to finish last in the Pac-12 South.