The Mid-American Conference on Wednesday released a six-game, league-only football schedule that will feature only midweek games for the first three weeks.

All 12 MAC teams will open the season Nov. 4, a Wednesday, and then play their next two games on Tuesdays or Wednesdays before transitioning to Saturdays for the final three weeks. Each team will play five division opponents and one crossover opponent in Week 1.

The MAC, which on Aug. 8 became the first FBS conference to postpone the fall season because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, announced Sept. 25 that a season would be played.

Defending league champion Miami (Ohio) opens at home against Ball State, while 2019 runner-up Central Michigan, the West Division champion, opens at home against Ohio. Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois will have two home games during the midweek, or "MACtion," portion of the schedule.

No fans will be allowed at games, and each school will decide whether to have marching bands or cheerleaders at games, in accordance with local public health guidelines.

The MAC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit.