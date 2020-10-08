Kansas Jayhawks coach Les Miles has tested positive for the coronavirus, the university announced Thursday.

Miles, 66, learned of his positive test Thursday and began isolating at his home. He will continue to handle his head-coaching responsibilities remotely and not attend the team's upcoming practices.

"Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc." Miles said. "Thank you for your prayers and support in advance. I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon."

Kansas is off this week before resuming play Oct. 17 at West Virginia.

"At this time, we believe [Miles] will be able to continue to perform his head coaching duties," Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement. "Based on the other test results, no other coaches tested positive. As long as Coach Miles does not develop symptoms or have a fever, we anticipate he will be able to coach the West Virginia game on Oct. 17.

Long said the test was confirmed through surveillance testing and that health officials were going through contact tracing protocols.

"We wish Coach a speedy recovery and look forward to getting him back on the field very soon," Long said.

Miles is the second FBS coach to announce a positive COVID-19 test this week, joining Arizona's Kevin Sumlin. Toledo's Jason Candle, Florida State's Mike Norvell and Arkansas State's Blake Anderson all have recovered from the virus.

Kansas is 0-3 in Miles' second season as coach, after a 3-9 record last season. Miles is 145-67 overall as a college head coach with a national championship in 2007 at LSU, two SEC championships and 14 bowl appearances.