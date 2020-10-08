Baylor has suspended all football-related activities, saying it needs to evaluate recent positive tests for COVID-19 and perform contact tracing.

The Bears have a bye week, but their homecoming game is planned for Oct. 17 in Waco, Texas.

"We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium," Baylor athletic director Mack B. Rhoades said.

Baylor previously had to postpone its game against Houston on Sept. 19 after Baylor did not meet the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 thresholds for playing. One of Baylor's position groups did not meet the thresholds for competition, sources said.

The Bears are 1-1 after a win over Kansas on Sept. 26 and a 27-21 loss to West Virginia on Oct. 3