Tim Tebow provides reasons Stephen A. Smith should be excited for Clemson's matchup with Miami on Saturday night. (1:31)

Welcome to Week 6 of the college football season. We're just two weeks out from the Big Ten joining the mix.

This week, there's a big test with No. 7 Miami visiting No. 1 Clemson, just the fifth ACC game featuring two top-10 teams since 2014, when the College Football Playoff era began. What Miami is up against: Clemson's 24-game home winning streak, the longest active streak in the FBS.

Tennessee has its own streak to break. The Vols have lost 33 straight games to AP top-10 teams heading into the afternoon game at No. 3 Georgia.

Texas and Oklahoma will meet at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, which will be odd without the State Fair of Texas going on outside. They're also both coming off a loss for just the ninth time in the 116 years this game has been played. Still, the pure vicious disdain these two have for each other will flow through the stadium.

And Florida brings its two Kyles (Trask and Pitts) to Texas A&M's Kyle Field (which Trask says he was actually named after). Big day for Kyles.

We'll be here all day to keep you updated.

Top 25 games

All times Eastern. Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

No. 4 Florida (-6.5) at No. 21 Texas A&M, noon, ESPN/ESPN App

No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina (-5.5), noon, ABC/ESPN App

Missouri at No. 17 LSU (-14.5), noon, SEC Network alternate/ESPN App

No. 22 Texas at Oklahoma (-2), noon, Fox

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (-13), 3:30 p.m., CBS

UTSA at No. 15 BYU (-34.5), 3:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN App

Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State (-12.5), 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App

Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn (-16.5), 4 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson (-14), 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App

No. 2 Alabama (-24) at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame (-20.5), 7:30 p.m., NBC

Way to make it weird

Against Kansas State, TCU is wearing its alternate uniform featuring red accents, which first made an appearance alongside the Horned Frogs' purple and white or black in 2009, when Nike unveiled the "Spit Blood" Pro Combat uniforms. The red, Nike said, represents "the blood that shoots from a horned frog's eyes when under attack."

He seemed delighted with the question

You might have heard that Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin face off today. Saban agreed with Kiffin's assessment of what a one-on-one matchup on the outside might look like in 2020.

Nick Saban responds to @Lane_Kiffin comments about him being elderly, unable to cover him if he was a DB in a game. pic.twitter.com/unbo4bYPLx — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 7, 2020

Remembering a legend

Houston honored its former coach, Bill Yeoman, in Thursday night's 49-31 win over Tulane.