Oklahoma added yet another top-300 wide receiver to its 2022 recruiting class Friday when ESPN Junior 300 receiver Luther Burden announced his commitment to the Sooners.

Burden, a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, is ESPN's No. 47-ranked prospect overall in the 2022 class. He chose Oklahoma over Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and Ohio State.

Adding Burden gives the Sooners two wide receiver commits ranked in the top 50 for the 2020 class, along with Jordan Hudson (No. 34). Hudson is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver out of Garland, Texas, and committed in July.

Coach Lincoln Riley and his staff now have five wide receiver commits in the top 300 between the 2021 and 2022 classes.

Mario Williams, the No. 1-ranked receiver in 2021, committed, as well as Jalil Farooq and Cody Jackson. The 2021 class also holds a commitment from the No. 1 ranked dual-threat quarterback in Caleb Williams.

Adding Burden in for the 2022 cycle gets Oklahoma off to a great start with three total ESPN Jr. 300 commitments.