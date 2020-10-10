Virginia Tech will be without 15 players against North Carolina on Saturday, including starting safeties Divine Deablo and Keonta Jenkins.

This is the third straight week the Hokies will be without double-digit players, though the school has not specified whether players are out because of injuries or coronavirus-related issues. Virginia Tech was missing 21 players against Duke last week, and 23 players in its opener against NC State.

For the first time this season, defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton will be available to coach. Virginia Tech also returns starting cornerbacks Jermaine Waller and Armani Chatman.

Diablo also missed the game against Duke. In addition to missing Diablo and Jenkins from the starting lineup, starting right tackle Luke Tenuta is also out.