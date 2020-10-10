Kansas State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson will not play Saturday at TCU because of an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder.

Thompson did not travel to TCU, as true freshman Will Howard will start the game. Howard replaced Thompson in the second quarter of last week's win against Texas Tech. Thompson left the game after taking a late hit to his shoulder on a pass attempt.

Coach Chris Klieman entered the week hopeful that Thompson could practice, but offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham said Thursday that the senior did not participate in workouts. Howard passed for 177 yards and a touchdown against Texas Tech.

An injury to his throwing shoulder kept Skylar Thompson out of practice this week. AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

Thompson has started 30 games for Kansas State and ranks in the top 10 in team history in 14 career categories, including completion percentage (fourth), passing efficiency (fifth) completions (fifth) and rushing yards by a quarterback (fifth).