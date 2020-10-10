Tennessee linebacker Deandre Johnson was ejected from the Volunteers' game against Georgia midway through the first quarter for targeting.

Georgia was facing a second-and-5 from Tennessee's 45, when Johnson made excessive contact with Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, drawing a flag. Initially, Johnson was only called for roughing the passer, but after review, was called for targeting for lowering his head after Bennett had released the football.

Georgia ended up tying the game 7-7 later in the same drive after a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Zamir White.

Coming into the game, Johnson -- who is a senior -- led the SEC with 3.5 sacks and also has a forced fumble in two games for the season. In the first week of the SEC season, he was named the conference's Lineman of the Week after having 2.5 sacks against South Carolina.

Johnson will not have to miss any of Tennessee's game against Kentucky next week, since he committed the penalty in the first half.