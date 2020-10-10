Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito injured his left leg in a 38-24 loss to Duke on Saturday, and coach Dino Babers said afterward the injury was "not good."

DeVito was sacked early in the fourth quarter and grabbed the back of his leg. He left the field with assistance and was later on the sideline on crutches with a boot on.

Babers declined to describe the nature of the injury, saying only, "It's not good. We're all pulling for him and wishing the best. I'd say right now it's not good."

Babers also said preseason AP All-American safety Andre Cisco, injured during warm-ups before the Georgia Tech game, is going to be out "for a long period of time."