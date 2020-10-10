Florida coach Dan Mullen, who said the Texas A&M crowd was a "major factor" in the fourth-ranked Gators loss to the Aggies on the road on Saturday, called on his administration afterward to allow for full attendance at next weekend's game back in Gainesville.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently lifted COVID-19 restrictions, allowing stadiums around the state to operate at total capacity if they wish.

Mullen said he "absolutely" wants to have a full crowd of around 90,000 fans when Florida hosts LSU next Saturday.

"I know our Governor passed that rule so certainly, hopefully the university administration decides to let us pack The Swamp for LSU next week," he said. "One hundred percent because that crowd was a major factor in the game. So I certainly hope our university administration follows the Governor."

He added, "We have 90,000 in the Swamp to give us that home field advantage that Texas A&M had today."

Mullen's comments came moments after Florida's 41-38 loss to unranked Texas A&M.

Texas A&M, which had previously announced that it would operate Kyle Field at 25 percent capacity, had fans present for the game.

Mullen said it felt as if there were 50,000 fans "going crazy" in the Texas A&M student section on Saturday.

"The section behind our bench, I didn't see an empty seat," he said.

The Florida defense struggled throughout the game, giving up 543 yards and 12-of-15 third down conversions.

"We're going to have to re-evaluate a lot of things defensively," Mullen said.