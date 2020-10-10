The wildest moments from the most unforgettable Red River Showdown

In a Red River Showdown game for the ages, Oklahoma delivers the final punch and knocks off Texas in four overtimes 53-45. (1:32)

The weirdest Red River Showdown game in history started ugly and finished as the highest-scoring game in the 117-year history of the rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma.

With 24,000 fans scattered among 93,000 seats, no bands at halftime and the State Fair of Texas canceled due to the pandemic, the scene was unforgettable.

But so was the game. Here are some of the wildest moments from just the second four-overtime game in the Big 12's 25 seasons, a 53-45 victory for Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday.

Spencer Rattler fumbles, gets benched

With Oklahoma leading 10-3 in the second quarter, Rattler, the Sooners' redshirt freshman quarterback, starts scrambling, steps up and runs into Texas' T'Vondre Sweat, who pops the ball in the air right into the arms of Juwan Mitchell.

It is Rattler's second turnover of the game after an interception in the first quarter, and his sixth in the past three games. He's benched for backup Tanner Mordecai, who was 3-for-3 on his first drive, until running back T.J. Pledger fumbled on the Texas 18. Editor's Picks Rattler returns to lift Sooners in wild rivalry game

"I thought Spencer did some good things early then had a couple plays that I didn't like," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "I felt like Tanner would go play well. I also felt like it would help Spencer step back for a second and kind of see the whole thing a little bit and settle down, and I think that happened."

Right where the punt block team wanted him

Ryan Bujcevski, an Australian punter who kicks rugby style, rolls to the right after several steps and kicks the ball right into the hand of Oklahoma's David Ugwoegbu, who chases the ball down and recovers it on the Texas 5-yard line.

"Wait for it, not yet, almost time... now! Wait, OH NO..."



It was the second punt Texas has had blocked in the past three games after going all of 2019 without one. Oklahoma scored five plays later to take a 17-10 lead.

Ehlinger picked off in the end zone, OU gives it back

Down 31-17, Texas drives 67 yards in 10 plays. After completing two passes to running back Bijan Robinson for 39 yards, Ehlinger keeps the ball for an 11-yard run to the Oklahoma 23. The next play, he is intercepted by Woodi Washington in the end zone, leaving Oklahoma with a 14-point lead with 7:02 left in the game.

Oklahoma takes over at its 20. On third-and-5, Riley calls for a reverse. The ball comes loose and wide receiver Theo Wease jumps on it for a 10-yard loss, and the Sooners have to punt. Texas takes over on the 50.

Oklahoma can't keep Texas off the field

After Ehlinger needs just 1:10 to drive Texas 50 yards and throws a 9-yard touchdown to Joshua Moore, Oklahoma gets the ball back on the OU 46 after Texas attempts a failed onside kick.

The Sooners' drive: A fumble by Rattler on first down, recovered by center Creed Humphrey. A 4-yard run by Pledger. A third-down pass dropped by Austin Stogner.

The Sooners have to punt again, and Texas gets the ball with 1:52 left.

The tying drive

Ehlinger drives Texas down the field efficiently, then Texas gets a pass interference call on walk-on receiver Kai Money, which sets the Longhorns up at the Oklahoma 2-yard line. On first-and-goal, Ehlinger finds a wide-open Keaontay Ingram, who fumbled last week on the goal line at the end of the game in a loss to TCU.

Ehlinger tap dances

After Oklahoma takes a lead in the second overtime, Ehlinger wastes little time to respond. Out of the shotgun, he drops back before scrambling down the left sideline around a block, breaking a tackle for a 25-yard touchdown run, his 12th rushing TD against the Sooners in five games.

The kickers can't catch a break

Cameron Dicker, who kicked the game winner with nine seconds left in Texas' 48-45 win over Oklahoma in 2018, had his field goal attempt blocked on the first drive of the third overtime, meaning Oklahoma could now win the game with a field goal.

Oklahoma drives to the Texas 14, then on second down, opts to bring in Gabe Brkic, the only FBS kicker in the country to make every field goal and extra point attempt last season. He misses a 31-yarder. We are still tied, 45-45 and go to the fourth overtime.

Another Stoops has his day at OU

Drake Stoops, a walk-on receiver and the son of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who went 11-7 against Texas, catches a 25-yard touchdown pass from Rattler to give the Sooners the lead in the fourth overtime as OU fans yelled "STOOOOOOOOOPS." It was just Stoops' second career touchdown, after catching one last month against Kansas State.

After a 2-point conversion pass from Rattler to Wease, the Sooners take a 53-45 lead.

A knockout blow

Ehlinger, who had already accounted for six touchdowns, faces second-and-goal, but a holding penalty has set the Longhorns back to the 19. Ehlinger drops back and attempts to connect with Moore in the end zone, but overshoots him. Tre Moore intercepts it for Oklahoma.

After four hours and 43 minutes, the game is over. Rattler comes back to wear the Golden Hat and sends one final shot at the rival Horns. Stay weird, 2020.