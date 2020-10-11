Stetson Bennett accounts for three touchdowns while the defense forces three turnovers in Georgia's 44-21 win over Tennessee. (2:35)

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens received an unsportsmanlike penalty late in the first half against Tennessee on Saturday for squirting water from a bottle on Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

On first-and-10 from the Vols' 36, Guarantano raced for a 3-yard scramble before falling out of bounds toward Georgia's sideline. While Guarantano was on the ground, Pickens was seen walking toward him and squirting water out of a bottle at Guarantano.

"When somebody comes out of bounds and you squirt water at them, what are we? Are we 7 and 8 years old?" Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said. "I mean come on, let's play football. Let's don't be silly."

Pickens' unsportsmanlike penalty gave Tennessee a first down. Five plays later, Tennessee would take a 21-17 lead when Guarantano found wide receiver Josh Palmer for a 27-yard touchdown pass.

Georgia went on to win 44-21.

Pickens finished with two catches for 14 yards.