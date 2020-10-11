Bo Nix fumbles the snap and picks up an intentional grounding penalty for still attempting to clock it after the blunder. (0:49)

No. 13 Auburn edged out Arkansas 30-28 at home on Saturday, but the result was largely overshadowed by a controversial call inside the final minute.

With the Razorbacks leading 28-27, Tigers quarterback Bo Nix attempted to spike the ball and stop the clock on third-and-1 at the Arkansas 20, but instead he fumbled the snap. Nix picked the ball up and appeared to spike it backward, which would have resulted in a fumble.

The play was originally ruled intentional grounding, however, and that call was confirmed on review, leading to a loss of down and a 10-second runoff for the Tigers.

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson then came on and kicked a winning 39-yard field goal with 7 seconds left.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said afterward that he was told by referees that Nix did not throw a backward pass. But that's not what he said he saw from the sideline.

"The ball went backwards 6 yards," he said. "I saw a fumble and a spike that went backwards 6 yards."

Pittman, who was visibly frustrated, said he didn't want to pin the loss on one play. But he said Razorbacks players in the locker room were down and hurting.

"And they should," Pittman said. "They put a lot of sweat into preparing to play Auburn ... and they just had one more play."

Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon said he thought Nix threw the ball backward, too.

"We thought it was a fumble," he said, "but sometimes the game doesn't bounce your way. ... A tough one to swallow."

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said one had to give Arkansas credit for how hard it battled.

Sometimes it's how you win, Malzahn said, but "these SEC wins this year are not easy."

Auburn, which improved to 2-1, is scheduled to go on the road to play South Carolina next Saturday. Arkansas, which fell to 1-2, is to host Ole Miss.