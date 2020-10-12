Kansas Jayhawks head coach Les Miles said his health is "pretty good" as he continues to quarantine at home after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

In a video posted Sunday night to Twitter, Miles said he looks forward to rejoining his Kansas team as soon as it is safe to do so. Kansas announced on Thursday that Miles, 66, had tested positive after the latest round of testing for coaches and players. The school said no other football coaches had tested positive.

"My health's pretty good, so I am very thankful for that," Miles said in the video. "Our football team is in good hands. I'm still able to get to Zoom meetings as we prepare our West Virginia game plan."

Kansas (0-3) is set to visit West Virginia (2-1) on Saturday. The Jayhawks had an open date this past weekend. Athletic director Jeff Long said Thursday that he anticipates Miles would coach at West Virginia as long as Miles didn't develop any symptoms or maintain a fever. Defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot is scheduled to join the Big 12 weekly coaches media teleconference in place of Miles on Monday.

Miles is the fifth FBS head coach known to test positive for COVID-19, joining Arizona's Kevin Sumlin, Florida State's Mike Norvell, Arkansas State's Blake Anderson and Toledo's Jason Candle. Set to turn 67 on Nov. 10, Miles is also the oldest FBS coach known to test positive. He told Sports Illustrated that X-rays on his chest and lungs showed no serious damage.

Kansas is 0-3 in Miles' second season as coach, after a 3-9 record last season. Miles is 145-67 overall as a college head coach with a national championship in 2007 at LSU, two SEC championships and 14 bowl appearances.