The upcoming football game between Baylor and No. 7 Oklahoma State has been postponed.

The Bears and Cowboys were scheduled to meet on Oct. 17, but the Big 12 announced on Sunday night the game will be moved to Dec. 12.

Baylor on Thursday suspended all football-related activities because the school needed to evaluate recent positive tests for COVID-19 and perform contact tracing of its team.

The Big 12 said that the league's championship game remains tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12 or Dec. 19, depending on the game results needed to determine the title game's participants.

This is the third game on Baylor's schedule to be postponed this season. The Bears' scheduled season opener against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12 was postponed because of Louisiana Tech's COVID-19 testing results. The Bears' hastily scheduled game with Houston for Sept. 19 was postponed a day before kickoff because the Bears were short of the league's COVID-19 thresholds at a key position group.

This is the second Oklahoma State game to be pushed back. The Cowboys' season opener with Tulsa was delayed a week because of a nine-day pause Tulsa had to take as a result of COVID-19 testing. That game was played Sept. 19 instead of its originally scheduled date of Sept. 12.

The Cowboys are 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 play. The Bears, who did not play a nonconference game, are 1-1.