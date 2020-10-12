Kansas State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the rest of the season, coach Chris Klieman said on Monday.

Thompson, who missed the Wildcats' 21-14 win over TCU, had surgery for "an upper-body injury" Klieman said.

"It was difficult, obviously, when you have a senior captain who goes down," Klieman said. "He's handled it well ... that's the worst part of this game because people know how much time and effort guys put in to have an opportunity to play this great game."

Thompson has started 30 games for Kansas State and ranks in the top 10 in team history in 14 career categories, including completion percentage (fourth), passing efficiency (fifth) completions (fifth) and rushing yards by a quarterback (fifth).

This season, Thompson threw for 626 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 62.5 percent of his passes. Thompson has also rushed for three touchdowns.

True freshman Will Howard started in Thompson's place and was 8-of-19 passing with an interception but ran for 86 yards and a touchdown.

"We won the game and that's the most important stat we have," Klieman said. "I think he'll grow and learn from it. There's some things that I know he's going to do better and there's some things that we need to do better around him.

"A true freshman that went into Fort Worth, played TCU against a Gary Patterson-coached defense and came away with a win. Those are positive things that we've got to draw from."

The Wildcats (3-1, 3-0 Big 12), who are tied for first in the Big 12 standings, are idle this week. They return to action on Oct. 24 vs. rival Kansas.