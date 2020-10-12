Florida Atlantic coach Willie Taggart on Monday confirmed that 18 players and nine football staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week, leading to the postponement of Saturday's game against Southern Miss.

FAU announced the postponement on Thursday, citing health and safety concerns, but did not specify how many members of the program had tested positive. No makeup date for the game has been announced.

Florida Atlantic also postponed its Sept. 19 game against Georgia Southern because of a COVID-19 outbreak at FAU. The game has been rescheduled for Dec. 5. A Sept. 26 home game against South Florida was postponed because South Florida's previous opponent, Notre Dame, had a coronavirus outbreak.

The Owls have played just one game, an Oct. 3 win over Charlotte. They are next scheduled to play Oct. 24 at Marshall.