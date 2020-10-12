Texas A&M starting wide receiver Caleb Chapman likely will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he sustained on a fourth-quarter touchdown catch in Saturday's win against Florida.

Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher on Monday confirmed the outlook for Chapman, who leads the team with three touchdown catches and ranks second in total receptions (14) and receiving yards (197) this season.

Chapman clutched the back of his right knee after hauling in a 51-yard touchdown pass from Kellen Mond that would even the score at 38-38 with 4:30 left.

Texas A&M would go on to win 41-38, as Chapman recorded a career performance with nine receptions for 151 yards and two scores. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound redshirt sophomore posted Sunday on Twitter, "Without the lows the highs mean nothing. Bounce back gonna be scary."

Chapman was poised for a bigger role in 2020 after Texas A&M had two wide receivers, Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers, declare for the NFL draft, and leading receiver Jhamon Ausbon opted out of the season last month. Chapman appeared in 11 games last season, making one start and one reception. Chapman missed the final 11 games of the 2018 season with an injury.

Ainias Smith, a former wide receiver moved to running back, leads Texas A&M with 203 receiving yards, while tight end Jalen Wydermyer leads the team with 15 receptions. Freshman Chase Lane is now the only Texas A&M wide receiver with more than six receptions this season.

The 11th-ranked Aggies visit Mississippi State on Saturday.