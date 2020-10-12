Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said quarterback Brennan Armstrong suffered a concussion when he was knocked out of the Cavaliers' 38-21 loss to North Carolina State on Saturday and will have to work through concussion protocols this week.

The coach added that Armstrong may be available on Saturday for a road game at Wake Forest.

"From my understanding, it is his first, so it's possible that he could return and be ready for this week, so it's really day by day,'' Mendenhall said on Monday.

Armstrong was hurt with 5:49 left at the end of a 3-yard run. He was slowly off the field and Wolfpack safety Tanner Ingle was called for targeting on the play and ejected.

Mendenhall heaped praise on junior Lindell Stone, who replaced Armstrong.

Stone, a junior, was 30-of-53 for 240 yards and three touchdowns and one interception against the Wolfpack. His career numbers prior to that were 4-of-12 for 31 yards with two interceptions.

"Lindell didn't have many practice reps at all with our offense,'' Mendenhall said. "He's just really working with our defense and helping us in that regard. Just he came in and way effective and moved the football team. I was encouraged by that."

If Armstrong is not cleared to play on Saturday, "Lindell's our quarterback,'' Mendenhall said.

Stone did not appear to be in contention for a starting spot during the preseason, with Armstrong beating out dual-threat Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson, but Thompson sustained a shoulder injury and his athleticism allowed the Cavaliers to move him H-back, where he's listed as a potential starter.