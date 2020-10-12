SMU leading wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. and starting running back TJ McDaniel both will miss the rest of the season with injuries, coach Sonny Dykes said Monday.

Dykes said both players soon will undergo surgeries. Roberson suffered a left knee injury Oct. 3 during SMU's win against Memphis, a game in which he recorded five receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns. McDaniel suffered a left ankle injury in the same game.

Roberson, a senior who missed the final five games of the 2019 season with a foot injury, leads SMU with 22 receptions for 474 yards and five touchdowns this fall. His receiving yards total ranks second in the FBS. Against Memphis, he became the first player to eclipse 240 receiving yards with five or fewer receptions in the past 25 years. Roberson has 117 career receptions for 2,079 yards and 17 touchdowns in his Mustangs career.

McDaniel, a second-year player, started the first four games for SMU and ranked second on the team in rushing (297 yards) and first in carries (60). SMU likely will lean more on redshirt freshman Ulysses Bentley IV, who has 412 rush yards and seven touchdowns on 49 carries this season.

The 17th-ranked Mustangs next play Friday at Tulane.