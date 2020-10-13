Why grad transfer success stories no longer apply to just college football elite

So maybe K.J. Costello won't play the part of Joe Burrow this season after all.

The Mississippi State (nee Stanford) quarterback gave a Burrow-like recital at Tiger Stadium in the Bulldogs' season-opening 44-34 upset of defending national champion LSU on Sept. 26. Costello threw for an SEC-record 623 yards and matched his personal high of five touchdown passes. In the two games since, Costello has thrown one touchdown and seven interceptions, including a personal high of four picks in the 24-2 loss at Kentucky on Saturday night.

So maybe there is only one Burrow (nee Ohio State), but there are plenty of Costellos. His performances straddling the mediocrity line underscored a new reality for college football: The graduate transfer is not for just the elite anymore. Grad transfers have gone mainstream.

Yes, Burrow and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (nee Alabama) finished 1-2 in the Heisman Trophy race last season. Yes, Jake Coker (nee Florida State) took the Crimson Tide to the national championship five years ago, and Russell Wilson (nee NC State) led Wisconsin to the Rose Bowl nine years ago. I can go back further than that, to the OG -- Original Grad -- cornerback Ryan Smith. Soon after the NCAA passed the grad transfer rule in April 2006, Smith moved from Utah to Florida and started on the Gators' 2006 national championship team. Not just started. "We wouldn't have won the national championship without him," Colorado State defensive coordinator Chuck Heater, Smith's secondary coach at Florida, told me a few years ago.

They are the grad transfer success stories, and perhaps their high profiles opened wide the gates of the transfer portal. In 2014, Division I programs (FBS and FCS) enrolled 67 grad transfers. Five years later, that number more than tripled, to 225. This year, nearly 500 graduates entered their names into the transfer portal. That isn't a sign of how many will come out the other end of the portal and find a place to play this season. That number can't be compiled until everyone begins playing. But you could create a few two-deeps out of grad transfers alone, and college football continues to thrive, an indication this might be the last stop before modified free agency.

Among the graduates blossoming on their new teams are running back Khalil Herbert of No. 23 Virginia Tech (nee Kansas), the nation's leading rusher (149.5 yards per game), and Kenny Yeboah of Ole Miss (nee Temple), who leads FBS tight ends with 118.3 receiving yards per game. Yeboah caught seven passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the Rebels' 63-48 defensive nightmare of a loss to No. 2 Alabama.

The NCAA membership will vote in January on whether to allow every student-athlete, with or without a diploma, to transfer once without having to redshirt. Between the number of grad transfers and the NCAA's increasing willingness to grant waivers to undergrads -- take a bow, quarterback Justin Fields of No. 6 Ohio State (nee Georgia), wide receiver Reggie Roberson of No. 17 SMU (nee West Virginia), running back Jashaun Corbin of Florida State (nee Texas A&M) -- college football already is well on its way to free agency.

Sonny Dykes deftly employed grad and undergrad transfers to transform SMU into a 10-win team last season. The Mustangs, after defeating Memphis 30-27 on Oct. 3, became the first 4-0 team in the nation this season. Dykes has played the transfer rule like Yo-Yo Ma on the cello. He figured out soon after arriving at SMU in 2018 that he could position the Dallas school as a haven for disaffected Metroplex natives who wanted to return home from faraway campuses. SMU signed 13 transfers before the 2019 season.