Florida State football coaching great Bobby Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday that he is "doing good" after being admitted to a hospital for COVID-19.

Bowden, 90, tested positive for the virus last Sunday and was taken to the hospital Tuesday after feeling fatigued.

"I am sure [God] answered a prayer," Bowden told the newspaper. "I do feel better. I am doing good. I appreciate everyone's thoughts, I really do."

Bowden admitted to not feeling well Tuesday but said he's strong enough now to walk around his hospital room. He was released from the same facility just last week after undergoing treatment for a leg infection.

"You get fever, you get frustrated, you don't feel good and you wonder if you were able to get up," Bowden said. "But now that's behind me. I took another [COVID-19] test. ... I can't go home until that's cleared."

Bowden's eldest son, Steve, said he's encouraged by how his father is doing but that they don't have a set date for his release.

Bowden said he spent the weekend watching college football, telling the Democrat he was impressed by the Seminoles' fight in their 42-26 loss at No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday night.

"I was pleasantly surprised because they fought good and fought hard," Bowden said. "I was very excited. They just have to keep [recruiting] and working."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.