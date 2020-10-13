Kansas State wide receiver Joshua Youngblood, an All-America kick returner in 2019, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Youngblood had three kick return touchdowns as a freshman, earning him Big 12 special-teams player of the year honors. He became the first true freshman to earn one of the conference's top individual honors and the first Kansas State true freshman to earn first- or second-team All-America honors since Tyler Lockett in 2011.

Youngblood averaged 35.9 yards per runback, which would have led the FBS if he had enough returns to qualify. He started three games and recorded nine catches for 73 yards.

Although Youngblood was pegged to be a bigger part of Kansas State's passing attack this season, he didn't record a catch and appeared in only two of the team's first four games. Youngblood has three kick returns for 54 yards and no touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Youngblood, a native of Tampa, Florida, will have three years of eligibility at his next school.