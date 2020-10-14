LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is doubtful to play this weekend against No. 10 Florida, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday.

Orgeron said that Brennan hasn't practiced all week after getting banged up during last Saturday's loss at Missouri.

Whether the game is even played is up in the air, though, as Florida paused all athletic activity Tuesday following a COVID-19 outbreak. A source confirmed to ESPN that the Gators had 19 positive tests on the team as of Tuesday night.

Orgeron said he wouldn't be surprised if the game isn't played this weekend as a result.

"The safety of the kids is the primary focus," Orgeron said. "... If the best thing for us is not to play, we shouldn't play."

If the game is played and Brennan is unable to start, LSU will likely call on either TJ Finley or Max Johnson at quarterback. Orgeron said the two freshmen have been splitting reps evenly in practice with Brennan sidelined.