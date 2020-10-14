ESPN 300 offensive lineman Amarius Mims committed to Georgia on Wednesday, picking the Dawgs over Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Tennessee.

Mims is the No. 19-ranked prospect overall and the No. 3-ranked offensive tackle. He's a 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman out of Bleckley County high school in Cochran, Georgia, and is the third ESPN 300 offensive tackle to commit to Georgia in this class.

He joins Micah Morris, the No. 91-ranked recruit, and Dylan Fairchild, ranked No. 123 in the 2021 class, along with guard Jared Wilson, who is ranked No. 203 overall. It's an impressive haul along the offensive line for Georgia after signing four ESPN 300 offensive linemen in the 2020 class.

That included the No. 1 tackle in 2021 with Broderick Jones, the No. 5 tackle in Chad Lindberg and the No. 11 tackle in Tate Ratledge.

Mims was one of the more sought-after linemen who hadn't made a commitment up to this point and is one of the top recruits in the state of Georgia, ranked third in the state. His commitment to Georgia gives the Dawgs 11 ESPN 300 commitments overall.

The commitment also gives Georgia seven commitments ranked within the top 150, which includes quarterback Brock Vandagriff, the No. 34-ranked recruit overall, and safety David Daniel, the No. 52-ranked prospect.

Prior to this commitment, Georgia had the No. 12-ranked recruiting class and now has a shot to move up closer to the top 10.