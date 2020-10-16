Grad transfer offensive lineman Willie Allen announced Thursday that he is transferring to Michigan.

Allen was slotted as a starter along the offensive line at Louisiana Tech this season, but missed two games due to COVID-19-related issues. He then decided to opt out of the season, saying at the time, "With so much going on in the country, my health and COVID-19 impacting me personally, I have decided to opt out for the 2020 season."

He officially entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Communication with the Wolverines started only this week, according to a source, and Allen won't play this season for the Big Ten power.

As a tackle, he will add some depth for what will be a younger offensive line group for the Wolverines. Michigan got right tackle Jalen Mayfield back for this season after he initially declared for the NFL draft, but this will likely be his last season.

Since Michigan saw four of its starters along the offensive line selected in this year's NFL draft, the team will have a new starter at left tackle, as well. So adding in Allen for experience, competition and depth along the line makes sense for next season.