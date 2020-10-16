Kansas Jayhawks coach Les Miles, who announced on Oct. 8 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, will not travel with the team to West Virginia for Saturday's game, it was announced Friday.

Miles, 66, learned of his positive test and began isolating at his home. He has continued to handle his head-coaching responsibilities remotely and has not attended practices during a 10-day quarantine.

Miles told his coaching staff of the decision Friday morning and was expected to inform his players later in the day. Joshua Eargle will serve as interim coach against the Mountaineers.

Eargle has previous head coaching experience at East Texas Baptist University. He's currently the Jayhawks' tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator