Saturday's football game between Southern Miss and UTEP has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Golden Eagles program, the school announced Friday.

"The health and safety of everyone involved continues to be our guiding force which made this decision to postpone the game the appropriate one," Southern Miss athletic director Jeremy McClain said in a statement. "We are disappointed for our student-athletes who will not get a chance to participate for a second-straight weekend, however, we will work with UTEP, in conjunction with Conference USA, to reschedule this game for later this season."

Southern Miss' game last week against Florida Atlantic was postponed because of coronavirus issues with FAU.

New dates for both games have not been announced.

Southern Miss' next scheduled game is against Liberty on Oct. 24, while UTEP is set to face Charlotte the same day.