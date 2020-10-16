Northwestern announced Friday that defensive lineman Samdup Miller, quarterback Aidan Smith, safety Travis Whillock and tight end Jason Whittaker have all elected to opt out of the upcoming season.

"We completely support the decision each young man made during the spring and summer as they evaluated their personal circumstances," coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "All four Wildcats have been outstanding teammates throughout their time in our program. Nothing about the support we promised their families during recruitment will waver, with the full complement of scholarship, academic, sports medicine and professional development resources available."

Whillock was one of the leading tacklers returning for Northwestern on defense with 78 tackles, three tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries last season. Miller was projected as a starter along the defensive line and had 29 total tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss last season.

The Wildcats have depth at quarterback despite Smith, who was not projected to start, deciding to opt out. They have Indiana grad transfer Peyton Ramsey, previous Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson and junior Andrew Marty, among others.

Northwestern also had offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, a starter, opt out of the season and declare for the NFL draft in August.

The timing of the latest opt-outs is not ideal, however, for the Wildcats, especially with Whillock and Miller on defense, as Northwestern is only eight days away from its opening game at home against Maryland.