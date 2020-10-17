Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett will not play in Saturday's game against No. 13 Miami due to an ankle injury, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Pickett suffered the injury during last Saturday's overtime loss to Boston College, the second straight game he has exited due to injury.

The Panthers will start Joey Yellen or Davis Beville -- both freshmen -- at quarterback. Both have made brief appearances this season for Pitt, and coach Pat Narduzzi has said he has no definitive No. 2 quarterback.

Pickett, a senior, has thrown for 1,389 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Stadium first reported that Pickett would not play Saturday.