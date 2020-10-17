Kelvin Joseph puts Kentucky on the board first with a 41-yard interception return, and Jamin Davis adds another TD with his 85-yard return. (1:02)

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt benched starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano with 10:33 left in the second quarter against Kentucky. Redshirt sophomore J.T. Shrout came in to replace Guarantano.

Guarantano threw two interceptions for touchdowns -- the first came at 12:47 in the second quarter, when Kentucky's Kelvin Joseph returned the pass 41 yards to make it a 7-0 Kentucky lead. Six plays later, Jamin Davis took another back for 85 yards to make it a 14-0 game.

Then, three plays into his first drive, Shrout threw an interception. Guarantano came in for Tennessee's next series leading the Vols on a 14-play, 75 yard touchdown drive before halftime.

Shrout, a three-star recruit from the Vols' 2018 class out of Newhall, Calif., saw limited action in four games for the Volunteers last season, completing 13 of his 27 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown.