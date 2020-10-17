Trevor Lawrence gets picked off by Zamari Walton in the first quarter as Lawrence would fall 14 passes short of an ACC record for most consecutive throws without an interception. (0:39)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw his first interception in nearly a year on Saturday, falling 14 passes shy of breaking Russell Wilson's ACC record for most consecutive attempts without an interception.

It was the only blemish in a stellar first half, however, as Lawrence and Clemson put up huge numbers en route to a 52-7 lead.

Lawrence, under pressure, was picked off by Georgia Tech's Zamari Walton after throwing an ill-advised deep pass late in the first quarter. It was Lawrence's first interception since the first quarter against Louisville on Oct. 19, 2019.

Wilson set the ACC record with 379 consecutive passes without an interception from 2008 to '09 while he played at NC State. Lawrence's streak ends at 366 straight passes without an interception.

Lawrence threw for 391 yards in the first half -- the most by an ACC quarterback in a half over the past five seasons. He also became the first ACC quarterback with five touchdown passes in a half against a conference opponent since former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd did it twice in 2012.

Clemson's 52 points was the most by an ACC team in a half of a conference game in the past 15 seasons.