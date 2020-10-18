Duke safety Lummie Young IV is ejected for targeting on NC State QB Devin Leary, who would be carted off the field with an apparent left leg injury. (0:45)

NC State quarterback Devin Leary is expected to be out four to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on a broken left fibula on Sunday, the school announced.

Leary was injured in a 31-20 win over Duke on Saturday at the end of a quarterback run. As he was sliding down, Duke safety Lummie Young hit him in the head. Leary's ankle twisted awkwardly under him, and he stayed down on the field for several minutes. He was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg. Leary later returned to the sideline in the fourth quarter wearing a walking boot and on crutches.

Leary tweeted early Sunday morning, "Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. Never question God's timing, but best believe the bounce back will be greater than ever!"

After being named the starter in the offseason, Leary was unable to start the first two games because he missed practice time during a contact tracing quarantine for the coronavirus. Once he returned, he won all three starts he made, a big reason the Wolfpack are 4-1. Leary threw for 879 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season. Bailey Hockman will start in his place.