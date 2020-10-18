John Henderson, the oldest Texas football letterman, died at 107 on Friday.

Henderson and his wife Charlotte, who is 105, were named the oldest living married couple in the world by the Guinness World Records in November. They met in class at Texas in 1934 and celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary in December.

Henderson, who lettered as a senior in 1935, attended at least one Longhorns game for 84 straight seasons up until 2019. Texas recognized him as the oldest living letterman during their win over Louisiana Tech in 2019. He also served as the Longhorns' honorary captain prior to a victory over Kansas State in 2013.