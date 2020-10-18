The Baylor football team returned to practice Sunday, resuming on-field activities after the latest pause for COVID-19 issues, a team official confirmed to ESPN.

On Oct. 8, Baylor announced all team activities were on pause so the school could evaluate recent positive COVID-19 tests and conduct contact-tracing protocols. The Big 12 announced Oct. 11 that Baylor's game with Oklahoma State, scheduled for this past Saturday in Stillwater, had been moved to Dec. 12.

Athletic director Mack Rhoades on Oct. 12 told SicEm365 Radio that there were 28 active cases of COVID-19 among players and 14 among football staff members. Rhoades said he thought the outbreak was linked to someone who received a false negative test for the virus but then traveled with the team for an Oct. 3 game at West Virginia.

Baylor has had three games postponed because of COVID-19 issues, including its opener against Louisiana Tech and a Sept. 19 matchup against Houston.

The Bears are scheduled to visit Texas on Saturday.