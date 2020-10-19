Kentucky's disruptive defense creates multiple turnovers for two touchdowns that help take down No. 18 Tennessee 34-7. (0:49)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- On the heels of Tennessee's first home loss to Kentucky in 36 years, coach Jeremy Pruitt has shaken up his coaching staff by firing defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Brumbaugh.

Pruitt said Monday he plans to coach the defensive line the rest of the season.

Brumbaugh was hired this offseason after Pruitt and Tennessee chose not to renew the contract of defensive line coach Tracy Rocker. Brumbaugh signed a two-year contract paying him $650,000 per year that was set to run through January 2022, and Tennessee will still owe him more than $800,000.

Tennessee is 2-2 heading into Saturday's home game with No. 2-ranked Alabama. The Vols lost 34-7 Saturday to Kentucky after turning the ball over on four straight possessions in the first half, two of those interceptions by quarterback Jarrett Guarantano that were returned for touchdowns.

The Vols rank eighth in the SEC in rushing defense (148.8 yards per game) and have given up 380 yards on the ground in their last two losses to Kentucky and Georgia. But they're also tied with Alabama for first in the league with 24 tackles for loss.

Only three assistants from Pruitt's first coaching staff at Tennessee during the 2018 season remain -- inside linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer, offensive line coach Will Friend and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke. Niedermeyer, however, was the Vols' tight ends coach his first two years, and Weinke started as running backs coach.