Memphis star wide receiver Damonte Coxie is no longer with the team, coach Ryan Silverfield said.

Coxie unexpectedly left the team in the middle of last week, Silverfield told reporters Monday, after confirming Coxie's absence following Memphis' win Saturday over UCF.

The coach said he could not comment whether Coxie has opted out of the season until the wide receiver formally signed paperwork or made a public announcement. As of Monday afternoon, Coxie had not made any announcement on social media.

Coxie had 16 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown in Memphis' first two games. The senior recorded 148 receptions for 2,450 yards and 16 touchdowns in the previous two seasons, twice earning second-team All-AAC honors.

He is the second prominent offensive player to leave the team, as running back Kenneth Gainwell in August decided to opt out of the season.

Memphis faces Temple on Saturday.