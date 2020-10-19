Kansas running back Pooka Williams is opting out of the rest of the season for personal reasons, he announced on Monday.

Williams, a junior who has been the Jayhawks' leader in all-purpose yards in each of his three seasons on campus, said in a tweet posted Monday afternoon that he is opting out to be closer to his mother and family in Louisiana.

"Family and health are the most important things to me," Williams said in a statement. "Right now I need to be with my mother, who is battling health issues.

"I want to thank Coach Miles and everyone with the Kansas Football program for their commitment and understanding."

Family over everything 💜.. I'm going to miss all my guys & coaches, it's forever Rock Chalk🤞🏾

Williams is the team's second-leading rusher this season with 196 yards and two touchdowns. He has been the team's leader in that department the past two seasons, rushing for more than 1,000 yards each time. He was a preseason first-team All-Big 12 selection this year.

On Monday, he was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown on Saturday in a loss to West Virginia. It was his 17th touchdown of any kind he had scored in his Kansas career.